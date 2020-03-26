Dalton State temporarily waives SAT and ACT requirement

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
The College Board and ACT recently suspended testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the University System of Georgia’s chancellor approved temporary adjustments to freshman admission requirements. Prospective first-year students may apply to Dalton State College for summer or fall 2020 admission without submitting SAT or ACT scores.
“Dalton State is an access institution, and this temporary change will help higher education be attainable to more students during these uncertain times,” said Jodi Johnson, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “We don’t want students to be penalized or have to delay their education because they’re not able to take the exams.”
Dalton State’s admissions counselors will consider grade point averages when accepting students for summer and fall 2020. Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them.
The admission deadline for summer is May 1 while the admission deadline for fall is July 1. Please email all admission-related questions to admissions@daltonstate.edu. Students may apply online at www.daltonstate.edu by clicking the “Apply” button.
