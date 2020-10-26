Dalton State to host drive-through tours, drive-in movie

Those interested in attending Dalton State College next year are invited to enjoy a fall evening with a socially-distanced campus visit that ends with a drive-in movie.
Drive-in Movie Night will be Friday, Nov. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with drive-through campus tours. The movie "Jumanji" will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required.
“We believe there’s no better way to get to know our campus than to visit it in person. In light of the pandemic, we want to create a unique and exciting event for potential students to experience Dalton State,” said Katelyn Humphrey, assistant director of recruitment and orientation. “So, we decided to host a fun and safe evening for our guests.”
The evening begins with drive-through campus tours with audio narration from student leaders. High school students and their families can stop in and see the state-of-the-art residence hall, Mashburn Hall, then head to the intramural field for the drive-in movie.
“Surrounded by the North Georgia mountains, Dalton State is the perfect backdrop for a movie night,” Humphrey said. “This event is a great way to get out of the house and enjoy a fall evening under the stars while learning more about Dalton State.”
The application fee for Dalton State will be waived during the event, and the SAT/ACT test score requirement has also been waived.
Visit www.daltonstate.edu and click the “Admissions” tab, then “Drive-in Movie Event” for more information.
