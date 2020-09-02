Dalton State waives test score requirement for admission

Dalton State College will not require students to submit SAT or ACT scores when applying for spring, summer or fall 2021.
Dalton State is one of 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia that made the decision recently to waive the test score requirements due to uncertainty with scheduling SAT/ACT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students must still meet other admissions requirements, including the minimum grade point average.
“Waiving the test score requirements removes a hurdle for those who will be attending college in the coming year,” said Jodi Johnson, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. “Waiving the test scores simplifies the admissions process during a time when we’re all under additional stress due to the pandemic. We’re already an access institution and believe higher education should be available to all who want to pursue a degree. Students receive a valuable, quality education here. We were recently ranked by Business Insider for being a great return on investment, and most of our students graduate with no or very little student loan debt. Dalton State has always served our local community, and waiving these requirements helps ensure we continue to do so.”
The test score requirement had already been waived for the fall semester, which began Aug. 10. Another session of courses this fall begins on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and it is not too late to register for those classes.
For more information, visit www.daltonstate.edu and click on the “Admissions” tab or email admissions@daltonstate.edu.
