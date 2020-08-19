Dalton State College welcomes nine new faculty members to campus this fall.
They include:
School of Arts and Sciences
Kristen Weiss Sanders, assistant professor of biology. Sanders holds a master’s degree in biological and biomedical sciences from Emory University. She earned her bachelor’s in integrated neuroscience from Binghamton University. She began teaching at Dalton State part time in 2018.
School of Education
Aimee Cribbs, assistant professor of education. Cribbs earned her doctorate in education and her specialist degree in teaching and learning from Piedmont College. She holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in English and anthropology from Emory University. Previously, she worked at Morningside College School of Education and has worked part time at Dalton State as a teacher candidate site supervisor.
Ryan Hoffpauir, assistant professor of education. Hoffpauir earned his doctorate degree in instructional leadership and academic curriculum from the University of Oklahoma. He has a master’s in applied mathematics from the University of Central Oklahoma and a bachelor’s in mathematics education from Southern Nazarene University. He previously taught math and education at Southwestern Christian University.
Gregory Smith, assistant professor of education. Smith holds a doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction and special education from Clemson University. He earned master’s degrees in educational leadership from Mississippi College, in special education from New Jersey City University and in imaginative literature from Harrison Middleton University. His bachelor’s is in criminal justice from West Chester University. Smith was previously a middle school principal for the Meridian Public School District in Mississippi. He taught education classes at the University of Southern Mississippi, Hartwick College and Clemson.
Mellanie Robinson, assistant professor of education. Robinson earned a doctorate in education in child and youth studies from Nova Southeastern University. She has a master’s in middle grades education from Fort Valley University and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Georgia. She previously taught social studies, language arts, reading and educational psychology at Reinhardt University.
School of Health Professions
Marcela Armenta, assistant professor of medical lab technology. Armenta holds a master’s degree in clinical laboratory science from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and a bachelor’s in general biology from the University of Tennessee. She has been active in the medical technologist field at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga and AdventHealth.
Wonjen Bagley, assistant professor of social work. Bagley holds a master’s degree in social work from Florida State University and a bachelor’s in social work from the University of South Florida. She is a licensed clinical social worker and had previously taught at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Wright School of Business
Han Yu, assistant professor of economics. Yu earned a doctorate degree and a master’s degree in economics from Louisiana State University. He also holds a master’s in finance from Central University of Finance and Economics and a bachelor’s in information and computing science from Suzhou University of Science and Technology. He previously worked at Texas A&M University.
Caleb Watkins, assistant professor of economics. Watkins earned his doctorate degree and master’s in economics and a bachelor’s in mathematics from Middle Tennessee State University. He previously taught at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
