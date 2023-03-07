Juan Meza's eyes teared up as he lifted his son Julian from Julian's wheelchair and helped him onto a custom adaptive bike.
Julian's kindergarten classmates at Dalton's City Park School chanted his name over and over and then broke into applause as Julian, with his mother Leslie helping, began to ride the bike around the school gym.
Adaptive bikes are special bikes used for therapy and for mobility around the home.
Leslie Meza said she found out about adaptive bikes from Julian's physical therapist.
"I knew it would be great," she said. "But it's expensive, and insurance doesn't cover it."
The Mezas met with Jaydene Lowe, representative of Freedom Concepts, a maker of adaptive bikes, and got Julian measured for a bike.
"She said, 'We are going to get him this bike,'" said Leslie Meza.
The Mezas applied for several grants and finally received one to cover half of the $5,000 cost of the bike. They then found out about the Specially Gifted Foundation (speciallygifted.org). Founded in Marietta by Bree Lanham and Macey Price in 2020, the foundation provides assistance for families of children with disabilities.
"Each of our gifts is up to $5,000, and we let the families choose what they need," said Price. "So it could be therapy equipment, medical expenses that are denied by insurance, a fun trip. When a child is in and out of hospitals, sometimes they don't get to have the sort of fun, family experiences that other children have. In three years we have gifted 37 children."
Price said the bike was made possible by the foundation's Giving Tuesday campaign.
The idea of making the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving Giving Tuesday began at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. Nonprofits across the country now take part in the event.
"We were able to raise what we needed for the other half of what they needed within 48 hours," Price said. "Since our gifts are up to $5,000, we decided to give them the other $2,500 that they could use anyway they need. It's so special to see him use the bike for the first time. It's made just for a particular child, just for him. He will get to ride a bike just like a typical child."
Missi Roper, Julian's teacher, was also crying as he bicycled across the gym.
"The kids were really excited," she said. "We showed them pictures of what he was getting and explained what it was. They were so eager for this day. He's the best kid you could ever run into. He's got a great spirit, and his family is just precious. I'm so happy for him and so happy for his family."
Leslie Meza said Julian is looking forward to bicycling with his sister.
"This means so much," she said. "The community really came together to help us, and we appreciate it so much."
