Wow! What a summer! Eight weeks of pure fun!
The Mack Gaston Community Center hosted Summer Fun Camp with full speed ahead. Campers enjoyed a rigorous schedule filled with academic enrichment, morning workouts, Pastor Ash McEuen, art with local artist Paula Gregg, podcasting with Amanda Triplett from Dalton Public Schools, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classes with Viola Martinez from Georgia Power, group interactive therapy with school counselor Joycelyn Richard, gymnastics with Aimee Beck, plus other contributions by some of Dalton's creative citizens.
Having two years off due to COVID-19, there was a lot of fun to be had. The campers were able to enjoy weekly field trips and special events like cupcake wars, fishing camp, creating healthy smoothies, touring and rating Dalton parks, touring downtown Dalton, etiquette class, rhythmic expressions with balls and learning about the banjo.
The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department is excited about future camps and events to come throughout the school year. Please follow the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook and the Mack Gaston Community Center on Instagram for upcoming dates.
And a big thanks to the Dalton Fire Department, Dalton City Hall and the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
