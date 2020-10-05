The New York Times recently spotlighted "5 podcasts to bring theater into your home," one of which counts Dalton Middle School teacher Courtenay Cholovich as a longtime contributor.
The listing has particular meaning as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to make live theater difficult.
These podcasts "will challenge the assumption that you need to be in a theater seat to be transported into another world," Phoebe Lett wrote in the Aug. 22 story. In “Fireside Mystery Theatre,” the podcast that Cholovich is involved with, "a troupe of actors and the host Ali Silva have come together once a month for nearly a decade to put on a delightfully-stylized variation of the classic 'old-timey radio' tradition."
Cholovich, drama instructor at Dalton Middle School and adviser for the Jr. Thespian Troupe, has been involved with "Fireside Mystery Theatre" for roughly seven years, starting as an actor when she lived in New York City, then transitioning to writer status when she moved back South. Early on, "Fireside Mystery Theatre" was a live show, but as podcasts grew in popularity, "we jumped on that train," Cholovich said.
But even that was an "evolution," because, initially, "we just dropped the whole two-hour show as a podcast," Cholovich said. With the preference among listeners being for more digestible bits, however, "Fireside Mystery Theatre" now releases portions of each month's show broken down into episodes.
"The episodes feature sound effects, musical acts and a fully improvised score to bring the nostalgia to its fullest," according to Lett. "Each play also brings a laugh and a chill as the group’s specialty is the eerie and macabre."
Though live performances are on hold during the pandemic, listeners can dive into a lengthy catalog of prior editions. "Fireside Mystery Theatre" is available on most listening apps.
When it was conducting live performances, "Fireside Mystery Theatre" did so in The Slipper Room in New York City's lower east side, Cholovich said. Each show has a different theme, always under the "mystery/horror genre," but despite the at-times "macabre" content, it's "family friendly (enough) that a family can listen to the podcast in the car while they're driving."
"It's a great company, and a unique challenge, a way for me to stretch my creative chops, as it were," she said. "I've done lots of acting, but writing is different, and radio theater is very different from traditional theater."
In fact, "one of the reasons I went into theater is that it's the artistic medium that is the umbrella of all artistic mediums, (with) opportunities to act, write, direct, dance, sing," design sets, create costumes, etc., she said. "You don't have to choose, and there have been productions when I've done it all.''
Though she's separated from the New York City-based production due to her move South, "the distance doesn't make it a problem at all," she said. "We just communicate remotely — being in the same time zone helps — and I worked with the core group for so many years as an actor that when I think of characters, I already know a lot of those voices, which is beneficial."
Among her favorite writing efforts was a show about a young married couple, in which the husband dies soon after their wedding, only to return as a ghost whenever his wife plays a recording of their favorite song.
"At first, it's sweet, but things inevitably take a dark turn,'' she said. "It was a lot of fun to write, and the cast absolutely hit it out of the park."
Another show, for which the theme was the electric chair, ultimately led to Cholovich receiving a guided tour of the Kentucky State Penitentiary. During research for her story, she discovered the record for most executions via electric chair in one day belonged to the Kentucky State Penitentiary, with eight, and the author of a book on the facility — who was then a state senator — invited her for a tour.
"I got to tour it and learn all the history," she said. "It was a humbling, unsettling and incredible experience.''
The style of "Fireside Mystery Theatre" has jumped to prominence during the pandemic, as most live, conventional theater has been shut down due to social distancing requirements, she said. "This medium from a different time is still very viable, now."
Closer to home, Cholovich led a "guerrilla radio theater project out of Chattanooga," which aired without any prior promotion on WUTC in "War of the Worlds"-style on Aug. 19, she said. "War of the Worlds," presented by Orson Welles in 1938, actually led some listeners to believe an alien attack was happening on Earth; for Cholovich's project, she chose Will Eno's play, "Tragedy: a tragedy," a script in which reporters deliver updates on a never-named tragedy while "slowly losing their own minds and becoming untethered."
"We got the rights, and I adapted it for radio," she said. "We prerecorded everything," ran the show, and then, when it was over, noted that it had been a production, a fundraiser for the Barking Legs Theater in Chattanooga.
"We got a really great response," and part of that was due to the timeliness of the satire, she said. "Everything is super hyperbolized, now, and" the facts often get buried.
Instead of focusing on all the negatives of the pandemic, Cholovich sees room for growth amid the carnage, including in the arts.
"We can all look at this as an opportunity to make things better, and there's no reason we have to go back to the way things were before," she said. "My (goal) is to keep creating, not stagnate, and keep hope alive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.