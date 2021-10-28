The Creative Arts Guild invites everyone to a celebration of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Guild’s Spigel Pavilion.
Dia de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday that honors and shows reverence toward loved ones who have passed on. The Guild is thrilled to present an event that celebrates ancestry, incorporates art and ritual, and celebrates a culture that is so rich and vibrant in our community.
Admission is free; the event is family-friendly and open to the public. Come sample delicious food from Café Leon and enjoy champurrado, ponche, beer and wine available for purchase. Everyone is encouraged to dress up, and kids will have an opportunity to decorate sugar skull masks in bright colors.
Get involved
We will be setting up the altar starting at noon; feel free to come by with a picture of your loved one(s) and some items to add to the Community Ofrenda in honor of loved ones who have passed and also learn more about the tradition of this celebration.
These can be photographs of the person, small objects representing interests or hobbies they enjoyed, keepsakes that had special significance to them, even samples of their favorite food or drinks.
Come in costume! Authentic Catrin and Catrina attire and kids’ costumes are enthusiastically encouraged. If you are not familiar with this holiday you can learn about it in the information below and you can find ideas of typical festive attire online.
If you would like to help out at the event, sign up to be a volunteer. More information is at www.creativeartsguild.org/events/ or on Facebook or contact Amanda Brown at (706) 259-1974.
History and tradition
Dia de los Muertos honors the dead with festivals and lively celebrations in many countries. It is typically a Latin American custom that combines indigenous Aztec ritual with Catholicism brought to the region by Spanish conquistadors.
Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on All Saints Day and All Souls Day, minor holidays in the Catholic calendar.
Knowing that our ancestors would not like mourning or sadness, Dia de los Muertos instead celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties and activities that the dead enjoyed in life.
Dia de los Muertos recognizes death as a natural part of the human experience, a continuum with birth, childhood and becoming an adult member of the community.
During Dia de los Muertos you may see images of a tall female skeleton wearing a large hat. La Catrina has become a referential image of death in Mexico, it is common to see her and her male counterpart Catrin embodied as part of the celebrations of Dia de los Muertos throughout the country.
Honoring our ancestors
Dia de los Muertos is all about family. The very reason for the celebration is to show reverence toward our loved ones who have passed on and whose lives we remember.
Dia de los Muertos is sometimes mistakenly thought to be either a Mexican version of Halloween or a dark and evil fascination. Neither is true. Instead, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration bursting with color, joviality and soulful mysticism. It is said that beginning on Nov. 1, deceased relatives “return to the mortal world to visit their loved ones as honored guests at a party prepared for their arrival.” It is a symbolic way to recognize that they will always be with us.
The emphasis of the celebration is to enjoy the food, drinks and activities that the deceased would have enjoyed in life. To welcome the departed spirits, elaborate altars — “ofrendas” — are prepared on which offerings are placed: food, drinks, candles, photos of the deceased and incense.
Pan de Muertos (Bread of the Dead) and sugar skeletons are traditional treats enjoyed during the festivities.
One of the most popular decorative elements is the marigold flower, often seen in abundance on and around the altars.
