Dalton to hold scaled-back Fourth of July celebration

File photo

Fireworks light up the night sky at Heritage Point Park last July during Dalton's Fourth of July celebration.

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department holds a Fourth of July celebration of Saturday, July 4.

The event has been scaled back due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fireworks begin at Heritage Point Park (1275 Cross Plains Trail) at 9:30 p.m. Organizers ask that everyone come to the upper ballfield and follow social distancing guidelines at all times. The Heritage Point east concession stand will open at 5 p.m. The pool at the John Davis Recreation Center (904 Civic Drive) is open from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be no other activities this year.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you