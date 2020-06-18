Dalton to hold scaled-back Fourth of July celebration

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department holds a Fourth of July celebration of Saturday, July 4.
The event has been scaled back due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Fireworks begin at Heritage Point Park (1275 Cross Plains Trail) at 9:30 p.m. Organizers ask that everyone come to the upper ballfield and follow social distancing guidelines at all times. The Heritage Point east concession stand will open at 5 p.m. The pool at the John Davis Recreation Center (904 Civic Drive) is open from noon to 5 p.m.
There will be no other activities this year.
