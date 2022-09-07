The city of Dalton will solicit comments on its 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report at a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at meet.google.com/ugd-kzmz-bdk.
Draft copies of the 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report will be available for examination and comment by the public during the virtual public hearing. This public comment period on the report ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
The city is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to annually submit a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). This report provides an assessment of the city’s progress in carrying out its five-year strategic plan and its one-year action plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The purpose of this notice is to make the CAPER report available to the public for comments prior to its submittal to HUD.
No displacement will occur as a result of the activities described herein. Should displacement occur, the city of Dalton implements the provisions as required by CFR 570.606 (Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance).
The city of Dalton does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission of, access to or treatment of or employment of the programs and activities described herein. An interpreter is available upon request to assist persons with limited English proficiency. Any requests for reasonable accommodation required by an individual to fully participate in any open meetings, programs or activities of the city of Dalton’s CDBG Office should be made at (706) 529-2460 or via email to cdbg@daltonga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.