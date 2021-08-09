Dalton to host 2022 Young Gamechangers program

With several capital improvement projects on the horizon and already in progress, the city of Dalton is working to be the best place to live, work and play in Georgia. On Monday, the city announced a partnership with GeorgiaForward’s Young Gamechangers program to host a panel of 50 of Georgia’s brightest young minds to help guide that growth.
“Number one, obviously we’re excited about the recognition around the state that we’re hosting this project,” said Mayor David Pennington. “And obviously it’s going to be interesting to see what other young professionals coming into our community think about what we’re doing in Dalton. We hope to get some new ideas as far as marketing our community.”
Young Gamechangers brings together professionals ages 24-40 to help solve the persistent challenges of one Georgia community each year. Each class does extensive research and works to generate big idea recommendations based on their host community’s specific needs. They present their recommendations, along with a comprehensive report, at the end of their project. The Dalton host committee will determine what issues the panel will study and present the group with a set of four “challenge questions” to develop answers for.
“The timing is perfect for the Young Gamechangers program to come to the city of Dalton to bring fresh ideas and perspectives as our community continues to grow and evolve,” said Andrew Parker, who will take over as city administrator this week. “There are so many exciting projects taking place within the city over the next few years, and the Young Gamechangers will help us continue to think critically to best position the community for long-term success.”
“We are so excited to be heading to Dalton for our first Young Gamechangers program in two years and our first from within the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA),” said GeorgiaForward Managing Director Brenda Belcher. “With GMA’s statewide breadth supporting GeorgiaForward’s expertise, I know this program will have lasting impact on Dalton as well as every Young Gamechanger.”
A third of the 50-person panel working on the project will be made up of people who live in the Dalton area. The program is open to civic-minded 24-40-year-olds from any professional background. If you are an energetic, civically-driven big thinker, please consider applying for the program. Ambitious individuals from any professional sector will be considered.
Applications for the Dalton Project will be open until Sept. 15. The 50 panelists will be selected and contacted on Nov. 1 and begin their work in January. The study will take place during six months with the presentation of findings set for next August. Applications can be downloaded at cognitoforms.com/GeorgiaMunicipalAssociation/_2022YoungGamechangersApplication. This link will also be posted on the city of Dalton’s website at daltonga.gov.
GeorgiaForward is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to improve the state of Georgia by engaging business, political, academic and civic leaders to collaboratively shape a statewide policy agenda through its Young Gamechangers program and annual forum. For more information, please visit www.georgiaforward.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.