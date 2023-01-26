Local pickleball enthusiasts say they expect about 60 players from Dalton and across the region for the inaugural Carpet Capital Pickleball Indoor Rally on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Dalton Convention Center.
The tournament starts at 9 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department with the assistance of the Carpet Capital Pickleball Club.
Colten Ponder, of the pickleball club, said the event "is important to this community because it is pickleball's first official event to be held in Dalton."
"Part of our mission has been to grow, teach and spread the sport of pickleball in the Dalton community and this is a huge step in that goal," Ponder said. "We are hoping to reach the 50-60 player mark and are confident we will reach that goal."
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and those interested in learning more about the game can find videos and instructions online at playpickleball.com. Pickleball courts are in Dalton at Brookwood Park, and there are also temporary courts at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and we have a motivated community whose goal is to forward the sport in Dalton," said Ponder.
Registration is $40. There is no charge to attend the tournament.
To find out more about the tournament or to register, go to https://pickleballbrackets.com/ptd.aspx?eid=39647b92-306b-4556-bfd7-73864c4e36ea.
