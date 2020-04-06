The City of Dalton will receive $255,543 in Community Development Block Grant money under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.
City officials say it isn't yet clear precisely how they can use the money.
"We have inquired of our HUD (federal Department of Housing and Urban Development) representative in Atlanta, Geciet Mitchell, and she has not received official guidance regarding the recovery efforts or eligible recipients. We are waiting to hear back from her," said Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson.
Community Development Block Grant grants go to cities and can be used to provide affordable housing, build infrastructure and fund anti-poverty efforts.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.