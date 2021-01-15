Dalton to serve free meals to residents in low-income areas

As part of the city of Dalton's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the area, the city will be serving meals to residents who live in low-income Census tracts near the John Davis Recreation Center and the Mack Gaston Community Center.
Funding from the Community Development Block Grant program is being used for this program. This is the second time the city has used money for a meal delivery program in response to need caused by the pandemic.
Meals will be delivered by drive-thru at the John Davis Recreation Center (904 Civic Drive) and the Mack Gaston Community Center (218 N. Fredrick St.) at 5 p.m. on weekdays starting Wednesday, Jan. 20, and ending on Feb. 16. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.
Walk-ups or drive-ups will be provided a meal for each person present or in the vehicle. If residents wish to pick up food for family members who are not present, they will be limited to four meals. You will not need to verify residency in the two Census tracts, but you will be asked to provide a name and address.
