Dalton unveils new ladder truck

The new ladder truck for the Dalton Fire Department was delivered Tuesday and dedicated at station No. 3. Ladder 3 is a 2021 Sutphen SPH75 75-foot aerial ladder purchased as part of the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) voters approved. The new truck replaces the old Ladder 3, a 2003 model that had 130,000 miles and 18 years of service. That truck has been placed on reserve duty as Ladder 31.
As is tradition, the new Ladder 3 was placed into service with a brief ceremony. First, the truck was hosed down with water pumped from the old Ladder 3 and then pushed into the engine bay by the assembled firefighters and guests as a sort of changing of the guard. The ceremony is also a nod to the old days of the fire service when fire trucks were wagons pulled by horses. At the end of duty, the horses were bathed and the wagon was pushed back into the fire house.
