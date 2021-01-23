Dalton Utilities' administrative offices, lobby closed next week

The administrative offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink, at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway, are closed from Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, to combat the spread of COVID-19. With the close of the administrative building, payments are not able to be accepted in the lobby.
"We apologize for any inconvenience," officials with Dalton Utilities/OptiLink said.
Please select one of the following options to make your utility payment(s):
• Kiosks (Dalton Utilities drive-thru, Loa Bakery and La Providencia)
• Pay by text
• E-bill
• Pay by phone at (706) 529-0001
• Pay online
• Bank draft
For more information about these options, call (706) 278-1313 or (706) 529-1313, or visit www.dutil.com. The 24-hour outage line at (706) 278-1313 is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time.
"We are continuing to make every effort to ensure that all of the Dalton Utilities and OptiLink services continue normally as we do our part to stop the spread of coronavirus," officials with Dalton Utilities/OptiLink said.
