Dalton Utilities has “agreed in principle” to settle a lawsuit brought against it by the city of Rome over what have been called “forever chemicals” found in the city’s drinking water sources, according to Dalton Utilities board Chairman Joe Yarbrough.
The lawsuit claimed these chemicals, known as per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), were discharged into the water by Dalton Utilities’ wastewater facilities.
“Earlier this week, Dalton Utilities agreed in principle to settle the Rome case,” Yarbrough said. “The final paperwork and language is being worked on now. I can’t offer any other comments or details until we get that final language completed and the papers executed.”
Yarborugh said he could not comment on the financial terms of the settlement until the details have been finalized. He said he hoped that will be “late next week.”
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich did not immediately return a phone message left at his office Friday afternoon. An assistant said Rich was out of the office for the day.
Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson did not immediately return an email message Friday afternoon.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website says the chemicals have “many important manufacturing and industrial applications.” It reports PFAS is “persistent in the environment,” “remains in people for a very long time” and “causes developmental and other adverse effects in laboratory animals.”
PFAS were widely used in many industries for decades to fireproof, stain proof and water proof various materials. But many industries, including the carpet industry, began phasing them out years ago.
The EPA website says PFAS “break down very slowly over time” and are “found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment.”
The website says it is not clear how harmful PFAS are to people and the environment or the best way to remove the chemicals from drinking water. In March, the EPA proposed the first standards for PFAS in drinking water. The proposal would regulate two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, at 4 parts per trillion. Those standards have not been formally adopted.
