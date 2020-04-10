Dalton Utilities asks customers not to flush wipes

Those sanitary wipes might be flushable, but they still aren't very good for sewers.
"Technically, the wipes are able to be flushed," said Mark Buckner, Dalton Utilities vice president for economic development. "The real problem with the wipes is that they do not break down in the sewer system like toilet paper does."
"The wording 'flushable wipes' is very misleading," added Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros. "Golf balls can be flushable, but they don't belong in the sewer collection system because like 'flushable wipes' they won't disintegrate."
The utility is reminding people that wipes should not be flushed down toilets.
"Wipes tend to accumulate in the wastewater collection system piping as they may hang up in a low spot in the sewer lines," said Buckner. "A significant number of wipes can build up to the point that they cause a complete blockage of the sewer line and lead to a sewer overflow. We have screens at our wastewater treatment plant that keep them out of the treatment process. We have experienced blockages in some of our sewer lift station pumps due to accumulations of wipes."
Buckner said it's difficult to say whether recent toilet paper shortages have led to people using more wipes and flushing them.
"There is certainly an assumption that the public may be using alternatives to traditional toilet paper due to the shortages," he said. "We have not seen anything that would indicate that there is an uptick, but keep in mind we are only able to video inspect small portions of our collection system on a weekly basis. Fortunately, we have seen no system overflows over the last several weeks, so this is a good sign that our customers are listening to our information blasts."
