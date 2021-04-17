Dalton Utilities at JA Discovery Center

Contributed photo

Dalton Utilities recently celebrated the opening of its business storefront, located inside the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton. Special guests present at the ribbon cutting, along with team members from Dalton Utilities/OptiLink, were Joe Yarbrough, chairman of the Board of Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commissioners, and representatives from the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of Georgia.

