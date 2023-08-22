Through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) awarded a $1.581 million grant to Dalton Utilities to perform an emerging contaminants pilot study.
The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated funding to reduce exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and additional emerging contaminants. Funding through the fund will focus specifically on PFAS in wastewater, stormwater and non-point source pollution. GEFA will receive an annual allocation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for emerging contaminants projects through federal fiscal year 2026.
Dalton Utilities collects and treats wastewater from household, industrial and commercial users and currently treats approximately 22 million gallons of wastewater per day. The size of the treatment facility, the PFAS levels detected in the wastewater and the positive impact to a sizable watershed make it an ideal facility for the pilot study.
This pilot study will generate data for a range of PFAS treatment options to compare treatment efficiencies and operational and maintenance costs. The study will also evaluate PFAS removal and waste destruction technologies.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investment in the water sector includes $50 billion to the EPA to strengthen the nation’s drinking water and wastewater systems.
For more information, visit gefa.georgia.gov/water-resources/intended-use-plans.
