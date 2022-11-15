The board of Dalton Utilities voted 5-0 on Monday to approve a $417 million 2023 budget that includes rate increases for water, wastewater and OptiLink cable television.
The budget includes a 12% increase in water rates and a 13% increase in wastewater rates. It includes a $5 a month increase in the rates of OptiLink cable television’s expanded and supreme packages as well as a $2.24 a month increase in broadcast fees.
Currently, the typical residential water bill inside the city of Dalton based on 4,500 gallons used is $26.76. With the January 2023 rate the same use will cost $29.91.
The typical residential wastewater bill based on 4,500 gallons use is $31.12. With the January 2023 rate the same use will cost $34.99.
The operating budget projects $417 million in operating revenues in 2023, up from $412 million in 2022. It forecasts $354 million in operating expenses, down from $367 million in 2022. The budget forecasts an operating margin of $63 million, up from $45 million.
The utility is raising water and wastewater rates because of the rising costs of chemicals and other expenses and for cable because of the rising costs of programming. Each sector is designed to pay for itself.
The revenue and expense projections are based on the economy not going into recession. The budget forecasts a recession could hit Dalton Utilities hard, with 20% reductions in electricity, water and wastewater use and a 43% reduction in natural gas use. That would reduce the projected operating margin to $37 million.
The budget calls for a reduction in the fuel cost adjustment that will reduce electric revenues by 4%. The board members voted in July to add the adjustment because of rising natural gas prices. Natural gas is responsible for nearly two-thirds of the electricity Dalton Utilities buys.
