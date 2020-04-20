Dalton Utilities board approves sewer projects

The board of Dalton Utilities on Monday unanimously accepted a $416,250 bid from Ellis Contracting of Chatsworth to extend sewer to the new North Whitfield Middle School currently under construction in Varnell.
The project is expected to take 180 days to complete. The school system is paying for the project.
The board unanimously accepted a $520,580 bid from UWS of Trion to extend sewer to the V.D. Parrott Jr. Water Treatment Plant.
The board also unanimously adopted a resolution that allows the utility to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for rural broadband. The grant would be used to extend OptiLink broadband to parts of Dalton Utilities' service area (which includes the City of Dalton and parts of Whitfield, Murray, Catoosa, Floyd and Gordon counties) not currently served by OptiLink.
The funding period for the Rural Connectivity Program ended on Wednesday, but the resolution said it is expected that the Agriculture Department will provide further funding for the program.
