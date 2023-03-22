The board of Dalton Utilities voted 5-0 Monday to accept a $588,000 bid from UWS of Buford to extend sewer down South Dug Gap Road to the Carbondale Road interchange with Interstate 75.
Including materials, the Carbondale project has an estimated cost of just over $900,000 and will be funded from Whitfield County’s share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by county voters in 2020.
County officials have long eyed the Carbondale area for sewer expansion, saying it could boost commercial, industrial and residential development around that interchange. They have said the land in that area will not perk for residential property owners, eliminating septic tanks as an option. They say there are also several large parcels that could be developed as commercial or industrial sites if they had access to sewer.
There is already a sewer line east of the interstate going to the Carbondale Business Park.
