The Board of Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commissioners, which oversees Dalton Utilities, meets Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Dalton Utilities auditorium. The board members are scheduled to vote on whether to appoint a new CEO.
Two weeks ago the board named John Thomas as the sole finalist for the role of chief executive officer. Thomas currently serves as chief financial officer.
Thomas joined Dalton Utilities in 2008 as a manager within the electric and natural gas business units and quickly rose to chief energy services officer, leading the energy sector through an aggressive growth trajectory. He was named chief financial officer in June 2022.
Prior to joining the utility, Thomas served as an electrical division officer in the United States Navy. Aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Thomas supervised technical work groups responsible for the operation, maintenance and overhaul of all shipboard, non-nuclear electrical equipment and interior communications systems. He holds seats on several professional boards including the Nuclear Managing Board for Plants Hatch and Vogtle and is an active member of the Georgia Northwestern Technical College board.
He would follow Tom Bundros, who retired in June. Bundros first joined the utility in 1997 as its chief financial officer and in later years served the organization as chief operating officer. He was named CEO in 2016.
