The Board of Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commissioners, which oversees Dalton Utilities, meets Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Dalton Utilities auditorium. Among other items, the board members are scheduled to discuss the impact of electric vehicles on the utility and to review the utility’s water/wastewater business strategy.

