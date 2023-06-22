The Board of Commissioners of the Water, Light and Sinking Fund has named John Thomas as the sole finalist for the role of chief executive officer. The board made the decision during its Tuesday meeting and will vote formally on the selection of Thomas in early July. Thomas, who currently serves as chief financial officer, will take on the added responsibilities of CEO in the interim.
“John is an accomplished utility executive with a proven leadership record in virtually all aspects of Dalton Utilities’ operations,” said board Chairman Joe Yarbrough. “In addition to his principal fiduciary responsibilities, John has been instrumental in guiding the organization’s engineering and regulatory compliance teams, ensuring safe and reliable service for Dalton customers.”
Thomas joined Dalton Utilities in 2008 as a manager within the electric and natural gas business units and quickly rose to chief energy services officer, leading the energy sector through an aggressive growth trajectory. He was named chief financial officer in June 2022.
Prior to joining the utility, Thomas served as an electrical division officer in the United States Navy. Aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Thomas supervised technical work groups responsible for the operation, maintenance and overhaul of all shipboard, non-nuclear electrical equipment and interior communications systems. He holds seats on several professional boards including the Nuclear Managing Board for Plants Hatch and Vogtle and is an active member of the Georgia Northwestern Technical College board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.