The board of Dalton Utilities voted 5-0 Monday to approve a request for proposals to extend sewer down South Dug Gap Road to the Carbondale Road interchange with Interstate 75.
Bids are due March 10.
The Carbondale project has an estimated cost of $1.062 million and will be funded from the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by county voters in 2020.
Whitfield County officials have long eyed the Carbondale area for sewer expansion, saying it could boost commercial and industrial development around that interchange.
Board members also voted 5-0 to approve a request for proposals for maintenance and improvement of its natural gas system. The project will include replacing 16,000 feet of steel pipes.
And board members accepted a $1.06 million bid for U.S. Pipe for 40,000 feet of iron pipe for a rehabilitation of the utility’s water system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.