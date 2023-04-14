The board of Dalton Utilities will meet Monday at 3 p.m. in the utility’s auditorium at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway.
The meeting is open to the public.
The board members are scheduled to vote on a bid to extend sewer to Camden Farms, a proposed 400-acre subdivision at 4616 Cleveland Highway just south of Cohutta.
In 2022, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approved a plan to extend sewer to the site, where Three Point Development of Chattanooga plans a subdivision with more than 900 single-family houses, some 300 units in triplexes and fourplexes, and 20 acres of commercial space.
Plans also call for amenities such as playgrounds and a clubhouse and pool and a minimum of 80 acres of greenspace.
The commissioners placed a number of restrictions on the project, including a 30-foot buffer around it and a vegetative buffer between the subdivision and Cleveland Highway.
Commissoners also mandated a minimum single-family house size of 1,600 square feet and 1,200 square feet for the multi-family units.
