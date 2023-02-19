The board of Dalton Utilities will meet Monday at 3 p.m. in the utility’s auditorium at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway. The meeting is open to the public.
The board members are scheduled to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Whitfield County to extend sewer north along Cleveland Highway as well as a request for proposals to extend sewer to Camden Farms, a proposed 400-acre subdivision at 4616 Cleveland Highway just south of Cohutta.
In 2022, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approved a plan to extend sewer to the site, where Three Point Development of Chattanooga plans a subdivision with more than 900 single-family houses, some 300 units in triplexes and fourplexes, and 20 acres of commercial space. Plans also call for amenities such as playgrounds and a clubhouse and pool and a minimum of 80 acres of greenspace.
The commissioners placed a number of restrictions on the project, including a 30-foot buffer around it and a vegetative buffer between the subdivision and Cleveland Highway, and mandating a minimum single-family house size of 1,600 square feet and 1,200 square feet for the multi-family units.
The utility’s board is also scheduled to vote Monday on an engineering contract for improvements at the V.D. Parrott Jr. Water Treatment Plant and a request for qualification for engineering consultants for a wastewater treatment pilot study.
