Dalton Utilities board to meet Monday

The Board of Commissioners of the Water, Light and Sinking Fund, the governing body of Dalton Utilities, meets Monday at 2 p.m. Due to continued efforts to maintain social distancing due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), this meeting will be accessible to the public online. To access audio of the commission meeting, go to www.dutil.com/bcwlsfdu. To submit public comments, email them to bcwlsfdu@dutil.com before 1 p.m. on Monday. Comments must include the person’s full name, address and a current phone number.

