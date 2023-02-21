Some residents of the northern end of Whitfield County spoke out again Monday against a proposed 400-acre subdivision at 4616 Cleveland Highway just south of Cohutta.
About 30 people filled the meeting room of Dalton Utilities, where the utility's board was scheduled to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Whitfield County to extend sewer north along Cleveland Highway as well as a request for proposals to extend sewer to Camden Farms, the proposed subdivision.
"The infrastructure in the north end of the county I do not believe will take care of all of the people who will move into this community once it is developed," said Jim Adams. "Can our schools take care of it? Can our police department take care of it? Can our fire department take care of it? I don't think they can. I just believe this is wrong."
In 2022, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approved a plan to extend sewer to the site, where Three Point Development of Chattanooga plans a subdivision with more than 900 single-family houses, some 300 units in triplexes and fourplexes, and 20 acres of commercial space. Plans also call for amenities such as playgrounds and a clubhouse and pool and a minimum of 80 acres of greenspace.
The commissioners placed a number of restrictions on the project, including a 30-foot buffer around it and a vegetative buffer between the subdivision and Cleveland Highway, while mandating a minimum single-family house size of 1,600 square feet and 1,200 square feet for the multi-family units.
"This benefits one single developer," said Vicky Alt.
Some asked if Dalton Utilities has the capacity to handle the additional houses.
Dalton Utilities Vice President for Economic Development Mark Buckner said the carpet industry is "using less and less water and wastewater."
"Our wastewater system operates as just barely over 50% capacity," he said. "We have an operating permit for 40 million gallons a day. And on an average day we operate at about 22 million gallons. Our water is similar. On a peak day, we operate at about 60% capacity. We have millions of gallons a day of excess capacity."
The county will use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to cover the estimated $1.2 million cost of extending sewer. Several speakers objected to the use of ARPA money for the project, saying that was meant for COVID-19 relief. The commissioners have said the federal guidelines allow it to be used for sewer.
Commissioner Greg Jones, who attended the meeting, noted this is one of several sewer extension projects the county is working on. The county is also extending sewer to the Westside to Westside Park and south to the area around the Carbondale interchange.
Commissioner John Thomas, who attended the meeting, said county officials almost 20 years ago saw residential development was coming to the north end of the county. He said that is why the county Board of Education, which he was a member of at the time, opened Coahulla Creek High School in the north end of the county.
After everyone had spoken, utility board members approved both the intergovernmental agreement and the request for proposals. Utility officials said they expect the board will vote to accept one of the proposals at their April meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.