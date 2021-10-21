Dalton Utilities' budget proposal includes rate increases for OptiLink TV, water, wastewater and natural gas

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.