Dalton Utilities' proposed 2023 budget includes a reduction in the fuel cost adjustment the utility added earlier this year because of rising natural gas rates. But it also includes rate increases for water, wastewater and OptiLink cable television.
The proposed budget includes a 12% increase in water rates and a 13% increase in wastewater rates. It includes a $5 a month increase in the rates of OptiLink cable television's expanded and supreme packages as well as a $2.24 a month increase in broadcast fees.
Board members heard the budget proposal Monday. The preliminary operating budget projects $417 million in operating revenues in 2023, up from $412 million in 2022. It forecasts $354 million in operating expenses, down from $367 million in 2022. The budget forecasts an operating margin of $63 million, up from $45 million.
The utility is seeking to raise water and wastewater rates because of the rising costs of chemicals and other expenses and for cable because of the rising costs of programming. Each sector is designed to pay for itself.
The revenue and expense projections are based on the economy not going into recession. The proposed budget forecasts a recession could hit Dalton Utilities hard, with 20% reductions in electricity, water and wastewater use and a 43% reduction in natural gas use. That would reduce the projected operating margin to $37 million.
The proposed budget calls for a reduction in the fuel cost adjustment that would reduce electric revenues by 4%. The board members voted in July to add the adjustment because of rising natural gas prices. Natural gas accounts for nearly two-thirds of the electricity Dalton Utilities buys.
Board members are expected to vote on the proposed budget at their November meeting.
