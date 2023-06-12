The Board of Commissioners of the Water, Light and Sinking Fund has announced the retirement of Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros, effective June 30.
Bundros first joined the public utility in 1997 as its chief financial officer and in later years served the organization as chief operating officer. In 2016 he assumed the top leadership position, president and chief executive officer.
During the past seven years Bundros has charted the strategic direction for the organization, its employees, the governing board and utility customers. With dedication, he has lent his expertise to the Greater Dalton community through longstanding affiliations with business, civic and philanthropic organizations.
“Tom is a deeply committed utility executive whose devotion to Dalton Utilities and this community is palpable,” said board Chairman Joe Yarbrough. “He has been a conscientious steward of the public’s trust and has instilled a customer-centric focus across the enterprise. We are grateful for the many years Tom has invested in strengthening the financial position of this organization through fiscal discipline and in upholding our promise to meet the needs of those we serve.”
“It has been a privilege to work with so many talented individuals over these many years and I offer my sincere appreciation to the board and the entire Dalton Utilities team,” said Bundros. “During my tenure I have approached responsibility with a servant’s heart and a desire to do the most good for our customers who rely on us for vital services. Given the high caliber of the leadership team and our collaborative environment, I depart proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in the future.”
The Board of Commissioners has announced the leadership team will be responsible for the continuity of daily operations and it will name an interim CEO near term. The board is executing on a selection process to permanently fill the role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.