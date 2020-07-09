Dalton Utilities closes administrative building for cleaning and sanitizing

Dalton Utilities’ administrative building at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway is temporarily closed for a deep cleaning and sanitizing process. This decision was made as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Our first priority is to continue to provide our community with essential utility services. In order to continue to provide these services, we are making every effort to keep our employees and customers safe from the risk of illness. With the close of the administrative building, the lobby is also closed. We remind you that for your convenience, we provide the following options to make your utility payment(s):
• Kiosks (Dalton Utilities drive-thru, LOA Bakery, LaProvidencia).
• Pay By Text.
• E-Bill.
• Pay By Phone.
• Pay Online.
• Bank Draft.
• Mail.
For more information about these options, call (706) 278-1313 or (706) 529-1313 or visit www.dutil.com.
We are continuing to make every effort to ensure that all of the Dalton Utilities and OptiLink services continue normally as we do our part to stop the spread of coronavirus.
