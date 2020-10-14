Dalton Utilities crew returns to Louisiana

Contributed photo

Dalton Utilities sent 10 employees from electric operations and engineering to Louisiana for storm relief this week. They are back in Welsh, Louisiana, where Hurricane Delta made landfall on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane, causing widespread power outages, flooding and wind damage. This is the same community that another of Dalton Utilities' storm teams spent much of their time in during storm response last month, when Hurricane Laura hit the same area. The team will remain in Louisiana to help the devastated communities with restoration of critical services.