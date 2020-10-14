Dalton Utilities crew returns to Louisiana
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. Fikri Kutay Daser -- Age 77, of Dalton, GA passed away Monday, October, 12, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1943 in Kozan, Turkey. He was preceded by his brother, Cahit Daser. Survivors are his loving and devoted wife, Sayeste Daser; children, Kerem Daser and Deniz Daser; grandchildren…
Teresa Renee Kendrick, age 49, of Cleveland, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Melvin Cecil Cooper, age 71, of Dalton Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 7,2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with rape and aggravated child molestation
- Dalton man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide
- Area Arrests for Oct. 8
- No signs Dalton Shoney's on West Walnut Avenue will reopen
- State officials, school district sued over school reopenings
- Area Arrests for Oct. 10-11
- Christian Heritage School Homecoming Court
- Shaw Industries' Mathis named to Georgia Trend's '40 Under 40' list
- Town Crier: Know Joe (part 1)
- UPDATE: Runaway juvenile found safe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.