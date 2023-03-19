The governing board of Dalton Utilities (the Board of Water, Light, and Sinking Fund Commission) meets Monday at 3 p.m. in the Dalton Utilities auditorium at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway.
Dalton Utilities governing board meets Monday
- Submitted by Dalton Utilities
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested in 15-year-old Chatsworth murder case
- Richards leaving Northwest to become Dalton High AD
- Deslattes moving to Dalton High School as assistant principal
- Dalton Police searching for man reported missing
- Notary training to be offered
- Bruins bite back: Northwest defeats Southeast in rematch of boys state title game, Lady Bruins win on Clark's late penalty kick
- Dalton Civitan Club music festival at Burr Park in May
- Coahulla Creek's Reed to play basketball for Truett McConnell University
- Southeast hoops standout Rich commits to Dalton State
- High school soccer roundup: Christian Heritage boys cruise to area title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.