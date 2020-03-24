We at Dalton Utilities recognize that this is a time of uncertainty for our customers and our community. As always, our customers continue to be our top priority, and keeping the essential services provided to them is extremely important. We want to ensure that those who cannot pay their bills because their jobs are affected by the situations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic do not face the added hardship of an interruption of utility services.
Effective immediately, Dalton Utilities has suspended the disconnection of all services for past due balances for the next 30 days for residential and small commercial accounts. This relief from disconnection does not eliminate our customer’s obligation to make the obliged payment when their circumstances allow. We will re-evaluate this process after 30 days.
