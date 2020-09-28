When Hurricane Laura barreled through Louisiana and the Gulf Coast late last month, assistance poured into the state from around the country, including a group of electric linemen from Dalton Utilities, who helped restore power in multiple cities.
Dalton Utilities has 23 employees trained for this duty who “swap in and out” on aid trips of this nature, said Brad Tallent, energy services operations manager. The utility usually sends in about 10 crew members, Tallent said.
Tallent has been part of several delegations to disaster-ravaged areas over the years, and this was pretty similar to others, although oppressive heat and merciless ants presented challenges.
“We know the work — all the guys are trained — but you don’t train for a heat index of 110-115 degrees, and the ants were bad everywhere,” he said. “They were pretty vicious.”
Through Electric Cities of Georgia and the American Public Power Association, numerous linemen were called to serve in Louisiana following Laura, which made landfall Aug. 27 as a Category 4 hurricane, Tallent said. He and his contingent made the 12-hour drive to Louisiana and spent roughly two weeks in the state before returning to Dalton on Sept. 10.
“You’re going into places where the infrastructure has been hit pretty bad, and sometimes it’s worse than others,” he said. This time, “there were lots of trees and poles down, and traffic issues.”
His crew began their duties in St. Martinville, and through their efforts, “we had customers back on (with power) in about six hours,” he said. Devastation grew more severe as they moved toward Welsh, a city of roughly 3,000 that sits between Lafayette and Lake Charles and absorbed a direct hit from the hurricane.
“We worked 16 hours a day minimum,” he said. “It’s a little rough for the guys, being away from your wives and kids, but the people are so appreciative.”
Residents were "really accommodating, and they helped us get to places we needed to go,” he said. “Anything we could do to help them, we did it.”
Wes Ward, an electric lineman who was part of the trip to Louisiana, said he was “surprised" residents handled it as well as they did.
“They were calm and understanding,” he said. “They knew there was nothing they could do (about the situation), and they were very nice people.”
Ward echoed Tallent's thoughts about the strain being away from family can be.
It is “hard to be away for that long — I have two young kids, 8 and 4, and being away from them was the toughest part for me — but I feel fortunate to be able to help these people,” Ward said. “It’s a great thing to do, and I’m glad we can do it.”
“It’s important for us to support other communities going through these” natural disasters and “utilize the resources we have,” said Kay Phillips, director of marketing and public relations for Dalton Utilities. “We know we can suffer the same situation at any given time, (and it’s paramount) for everyone to work together.”
