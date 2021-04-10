Dalton Utilities' lobby will not reopen

The lobby at the Dalton Utilities administrative offices building, at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway, will not reopen. Customers can continue paying their bills, as they have for the last several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, in one of the following manners:
• Kiosks (located at the Dalton Utilities drive-thru, Loa Bakery at 737 Riverbend Road and La Providencia at 1300 Underwood St.)
• Pay by text
• E-bill
• Pay by phone at (706) 529-0001
• Pay online at www.dutil.com
• Bank draft
There are no added fees for any of these payment options.
Customer service representatives are available at (706) 278-1313 or at OptiLink at (706) 529-1313 to answer customers' questions on new service signup, account balances or service transfers. Additionally, customers may sign up for service, see their account balances or transfer services by going to www.dutil.com.
For those customers needing new construction utility service, Dalton Utilities' customer service representatives are available to meet by appointment at our facility or at the customer's premises.
