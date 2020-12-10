Dalton Utilities offices closed next week

The Dalton Utilities administrative office and building, at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway, will be closed the week of Dec. 14-18 to combat the spread of COVID-19.
With the close of the administrative building, Dalton Utilities will not be able to accept payments in the lobby. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Please select one of the following options to make your utility payment(s):
• Kiosks (Dalton Utilities drive thru, Loa Bakery and La Providencia)
• Pay by text
• E-bill
• Pay by phone
• Pay online
• Bank draft
For more information about these options, please call Dalton Utilities at (706) 278-1313 or (706)-529-1313, or visit www.dutil.com.
"We are continuing to make every effort to insure that all of the Dalton Utilities and OptiLink services continue normally as we do our part to stop the spread of coronavirus," according to Dalton Utilities.
