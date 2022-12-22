Cloudy. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:00 am
The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Regular business hours resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.
