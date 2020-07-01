The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The 24-hour outage line at (706) 278-1313 is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Business offices re-open on Monday at 8 a.m.
Dalton Utilities, OptiLink business offices closed Friday
- Submitted by Dalton Utilities
