Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 9:05 am
The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m.
