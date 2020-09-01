Dalton Utilities pays $625 to settle state enforcement action

Dalton Utilities has paid $625 to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to settle an enforcement action resulting from a wastewater release of 500 gallons that occurred on June 17 in the vicinity of 1812 Kimberly Park Drive.
"The cause of the spill was a grease blockage as this particular sewer line is downstream of a number of residential and multi-family dwellings along Crow Valley Road," said Mark Buckner, Dalton Utilities' chief of watershed operations services and economic development.
"Any time we experience a sewer overflow that reaches waters of the state, we are required to report these to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, local newspaper and local Health Department," he said.
Buckner said the utility is "not aware of any other outstanding enforcement orders" at this time.
