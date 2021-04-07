Dalton Utilities recognizes first Hero Event Award winner

In Dalton Utilities' inaugural Hero Awards Program, Eric Ridley is recognized as Hero Event Award winner for 2020.
This program is in place to recognize team members who exceed expectations, and who most effectively deliver Dalton Utilities' "Promise, Mission and CASE (Courtesy, Appearance, Safety, and Efficiency)" ideals. Fellow team members first nominate prospective honorees. Those nominees subsequently go through a selection process by the Dalton Utilities committee, which is comprised of Dalton Utilities' team members from all areas of the utility.
Ridley was nominated for the Event Award for his extreme act of heroism, which saved a fellow team member's life. The team member suffered a sudden, life-threatening medical emergency. As many of his fellow team members jumped into immediate action, calling 911 and going to the facility entrance to meet the ambulance, Ridley began performing life-saving CPR until paramedics arrived.
Everyone present during this emergency later praised Ridley for his heroic actions. His fellow team members and others who know Ridley will tell you that he knows no stranger, and is a friend to all. Ridley's big heart and outgoing personality make him a hero to our community, even when not in actual life-saving mode. Whether it be heading up the shoe drive to secure shoes for those less fortunate, or lending himself to help others in need, acts of service seem to come naturally to Ridley.
"The recognition of Eric Ridley as our first Dalton Utilities Hero Event honoree comes with a tremendous amount of pride, joy and appreciation," said Tom Bundros, CEO of Dalton Utilities. "This young man saved a life, and in my book, there is no greater service to your fellow man."
