Dalton Utilities recognizes inaugural Hero Honor winner

In Dalton Utilities' inaugural Hero Honor program, Brandon Posey was announced the Hero Honor winner for 2020. The recognition program recognizes team members who exceed expectations, and most effectively deliver Dalton Utilities' "Promise, Mission and CASE (Courtesy, Appearance, Safety and Efficiency)" ideals. Fellow team members first nominate honorees, and those nominees subsequently go through a selection process by the Dalton Utilities committee, which is comprised of Dalton Utilities' team members from all areas of the utility.
Posey was recently promoted to work as a foreman in the Watershed Operations Department. Some of the words used by his co-workers to describe him include selfless, loyal and reliable.
"Brandon is a natural leader who really stands tall during the most challenging circumstances we face while operating the water and wastewater systems here in Dalton," said Mark Buckner, chief of Watershed Operations Services.
"Recognizing Brandon Posey as our first Hero Honor award winner is really an honor in itself", said Tom Bundros, CEO of Dalton Utilities. "One of the high points in any organization is recognition of a job well done. This young man represents what we strive for at Dalton Utilities: to provide essential services to our community in the best possible way, while treating those around us with kindness and respect."
