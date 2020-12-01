Dalton Utilities reports wastewater release

Dalton Utilities has reported a wastewater overflow of 50 gallons at 1320 Applewood Drive in Dalton on Monday. The cause was a grease/rag blockage in the main. The utility used a high-pressure jet to clear the blockage.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you