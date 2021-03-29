Dalton Utilities reports wastewater release

Dalton Utilities has reported the release of 6,250 gallons of wastewater into a waterway on Thursday at 205 N. Tibbs Road in Dalton due to excessive rainfall-infiltration. Dalton Utilities used pumper trucks to minimize the volume.

