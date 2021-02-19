Dalton Utilities has reported a wastewater release of 450 gallons on Thursday at 1248 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton caused by a root blockage in a main. The utility cleared the blockage.
Dalton Utilities reports wastewater release
Submitted by Dalton Utilities
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert "Bobby" Dollar, age 67, of Varnell, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Hamilton Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Dollar and his brother, Paul "Buck" Dollar. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nancy Dollar of Varnell; three daughters and…
George "Andy" Aplin, age 75, of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Hamilton Medical Center. He was born in Blue Springs, Alabama on March 31, 1945. He was preceded in death by parents, Almon N. and Flossie Whigham Aplin; sisters, Eleanor Jones, Ann Stafford and brother, James …
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting deputy
- Rocky Face man faces vehicular homicide charge for pedestrian death
- Two Dalton men charged for stealing truck at gunpoint
- Barrett Properties plans to begin work on Belk building, then turn focus to depot
- High school wrestling: Southeast's Leon and Webb, Dalton's Noland win state titles
- Area Arrests for Feb. 16
- Shelby Peeples 'exemplified the power of partnership and collaboration'
- Runaway found, charged with theft of a motor vehicle
- Area Arrests for Feb. 18
- High school basketball region tournaments: Dalton boys clinch state playoff berth; seasons end for several area teams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.